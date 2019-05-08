cominguproses

Meet the 30 men competing for Hannah B.'s heart on 'The Bachelorette'

Ryan, 25, a roller boy from Philadelphia, PA (ABC)
By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- It's time to go into "Beast" mode! The Bachelorette Hannah B. will soon begin her search for love.

At long last, we are finally getting a look at the 30 men competing for her heart.

Among them, there's a golf pro, a professional basketball player, a singer/songwriter, and a surfer, just to name a few.

Don't miss the premiere of the 15th season of "The Bachelorette," on Monday, May 13th at 8/7c, on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthannah brownthe bacheloretteabccominguproseschris harrisonbachelorette
COMINGUPROSES
Check out Hannah B's new 'Bachelorette' promo
Colton and Cassie find love, 'The Bachelorette' is Hannah B!
Colton chases after love in part 1 of 'Bachelor' finale
Chris Harrison previews tonight's big 'Bachelor' finale
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Meghan, Harry introduce Baby Sussex to the world
Newborn baby abandoned on trash can in Humboldt Park recovering
Chicago man gets $1K in tickets due to 'mistaken identity'
Overturned tanker closes Elmhurst Road over I-90 in Des Plaines
Uber, Lyft Strike: Rideshare drivers in Chicago taking part in 24-hour strike
Cubs probing apparent racist gesture by fan
Kansas boy, 5, born with half a heart awaiting transplant in Chicago
Show More
No hot meals for RI students who owe lunch money
Substitute teacher grabs student's neck after cell-phone dispute
Surveillance images released of Argyle Red Line shooting suspects
Child opens box of Legos, finds $40K of meth inside, deputies say
Ravinia tickets on sale Wednesday for 2019 season
More TOP STORIES News