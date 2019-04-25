Naperville native James Holzhauer makes 15th 'Jeopardy!' appearance

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- James Holzauer, a Naperville native and professional gambler from Las Vegas, made his 15th appearance Wednesday on "Jeopardy!"
He is the second person in the history of Jeopardy!" to win more than $1 million in regular-season play on the hit TV game show.
Holzauer seems like the perfect Jeopardy machine -- quick on his feet and quick with the buzzer, which is a skill he practiced, according to an interview he did with SportsCenter.
"I think i'm just kind of lucky in a way that the buzzer technique i practiced turned out to be a successful one," he said.
He displays an extraordinary breadth of knowledge and - true to his profession - is cold-blooded in his willingness to risk big sums of money
"There was a game last week where I bet $8,400, lost it all, and when i had $7,200, knew it was the right thing to go all in, so i did it," Holzauer said.
He acculumlated his winnings over the course of 14 episodes and is being compared to legendary "Jeopardy!" contestant Ken Jennings, who won more than $2.5 million.
Holzauer was asked what is the biggest challenge to maintaining his success.
"I don't know if you've noticed, but I'm stretching in between the games. Limber up," he said.
