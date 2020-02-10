Oscars

Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman wears cape with names of snubbed female directors

LOS ANGELES -- The Oscars red carpet featured plenty of fashion statements, but perhaps one of the most pointed came from Natalie Portman.

Portman wore a black and gold gown, complete with a Dior cape embroidered with the names of all the female directors who were not nominated in the category.

The female filmmakers who weren't nominated for best director includes Lulu Wang for "The Farewell," Greta Gerwig for "Little Women" and Mati Diop for "Atlantics."

Oscars Best Director: Where are the women?

When the nominees for best director were announced, the Academy received criticism for failing to nominate any female directors for the 2020 awards, despite the fact many thought Gerwig deserved a nod for her film adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott novel.

Only five women have ever been nominated for directing in the history of the Academy Awards, including Gerwig's nod for "Ladybird" in 2017.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodacademy awardsred carpet fashionoscarsfashiondresses
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson joke about being Oscars veterans
Brad Pitt wins his first acting Oscar
The Hair Love team take home an Oscar!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brad Pitt wins his first acting Oscar
Oscars 2020 Live: Nominations, red carpet fashion and more
Brad Pitt gets political in Oscars acceptance speech
What's next for these actors after the Oscars?
'Armed' man fatally shot by police in Lake View on North Side: CPD
Man, 3 teens charged in death of Park Manor store owner shot during robbery
4 injured after dog attack in Plainfield
Show More
Man killed, 7-year-old girl injured in Humboldt Park shooting: police
Iowa caucus: Challenged tally shows Buttigieg slightly ahead
Unique Illinois privacy law leads to $550M Facebook deal
BBB warns of phony face masks amid coronavirus concerns
Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast with up to 3 inches of snow
More TOP STORIES News