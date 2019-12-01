New documentary focused on iconic Chicago record store Dusty Groove

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Dusty Groove: The Sound of Transition" is a new documentary about vinyl lovers.
Iconic Chicago record store Dusty Groove has been buying vinyl collections for 20 years. But how can one put a price tag on something so personal as another's music?
Owner and record buyer, Rick Wojcik, walks us into the homes and stories of strangers, as he digs through their jazz, soul and hip hop records to buy the once-prized possessions.
Each seller shares a common reason: they face a major life transition.
The film is a collection of intimate narratives, akin to a record album of songs. It focuses on love, loss, and our deep connection to music.
"Dusty Groove: The Sound of Transition" will make its Chicago debut in 2020. For updates on the film, visit http://petuniaproductions.net/
