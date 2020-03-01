chicago proud

DragonFLY Gallery and Creative Spaces provide affordable studio spaces for underserved youth in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A brand new art gallery providing opportunities to underserved communities is making Chicago Proud.

DragonFLY Gallery and Creative Spaces is located on Chicago's Garfield Park Neighborhood.

Ivonne and Rosario Cruz joined ABC7 Chicago to tell us about how they are hoping to inspire change.

The Cruzs said DragonFLY Gallery and Creative Spaces is committed to providing affordable studio spaces with amenities to our young and aspiring minority innovators and artists.

They hope the community uses the space as a catalyst for change. The gallery will provide youth with rich, hands-on, skilled-based experiences, when minority youth can learn the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in post-secondary education and in fields often underrepresented by minorities.

Grand Opening & Artist Reception

Date: Saturday, March 14th
Hours: 5pm-11pm
Address: 2436 W Madison
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoeast garfield parkartchicago proud
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Brooks College Prep keeps the sport of fencing alive
'A Natural Talent': Field Museum celebrates 1st African American taxidermist
Documentary highlights educator's work in impoverished communities
VIDEO: Carl Sandburg HS team manager scores basket on senior night
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foxx drops charges against man in CTA Red Line officer-involved shooting, victim ID'd
Health officials confirm 3rd new coronavirus case in Cook County
Man dies after being dragged by CTA Red Line in South Loop: officials
1 injured in police-involved shooting on West Side: CPD
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 8: What to know
'Bloody Sunday' commemorative march in Selma on 55th anniversary
2 in custody after car hits South Side home in chase from suburbs: police
Show More
Thousands turn out for 20th annual Chicago Polar Plunge
McDonald's offers free Egg McMuffin as Wendy's launches breakfast menu
2 killed in possible domestic related shooting in Chatham: police
Murders, shootings up in February 2020; overall crime down: CPD
Chicagoans honor 5 killed in Milwaukee Molson Coors shooting
More TOP STORIES News