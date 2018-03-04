OSCARS

'Representation matters': Oscar-winning 'Coco' director sounds off on diversity in film

EMBED </>More Videos

"Coco" director Lee Unkrich spoke about the importance of representation during his Oscar acceptance speech for Best Animated Feature Film. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES --
While accepting the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film, "Coco" director Lee Unkrich honored the culture that inspired the acclaimed film and sounded off on the importance of diversity in media.

"With 'Coco,' we tried to take a step forward toward a world where all children can grow up seeing characters in movies that look and talk and live like they do," Unkrich said to applause. "Marginalized people deserve to feel like they belong. Representation matters."

"Coco" follows aspiring young musician Miguel (voiced by Anthony Gonzalez) as he enters a talent show on the eve of Dia de Los Muertos, a traditional Mexican holiday during which family members honor relatives who have passed away. The film follows Miguel on a journey as he learns more about his ancestors and family history while telling the story of Mexican culture.

"The biggest thank you of all [goes] to the people of Mexico. 'Coco' would not exist without your endlessly beautiful culture and traditions," Unkrich said.

A commercial success in many markets, "Coco" earned the distinction of being the highest-grossing film of all-time in Mexico, where the film is set.

Gonzalez followed Unkrich with his own Spanish-language thank-yous: "Muchísimas gracias a todos. ¡Que viva México!"

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney-Pixar and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsdisneypixarhollywoodmovie newsdiversitymexico
OSCARS
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
'Shape of Water' actor Michael Shannon watched Oscars at Chicago bar
Robert Lopez achieves unprecedented 'double EGOT'
Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen at Governors Ball
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Trump administration acts to stop high-tax states from skirting $10K cap
Batavia High School placed on lockdown following unfounded report of gunshots
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
Show More
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
More News