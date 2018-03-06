ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Pretty Woman: The Musical' hits Chicago stage next week

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly 30 years since the mega-hit "Pretty Woman," the musical version of the story is set to open at Chicago's Oriental Theatre. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
"Pretty Woman: The Musical" is ready to open at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago one week from Tuesday.

Rock star Bryan Adams spoke about creating the soundtrack for this fan favorite moving from the screen to center stage.

"You get asked by a director to do something or you feel inspired by this idea and then you just go with it and see what happens," Adams said.

The Canadian rocker - along with his 40-year collaborator Jim Vallance - have written the music and lyrics for "Pretty Woman: The Musical." Adams is another in the rock genre lured by the Great White Way.

"A lot of the people who have come from the rock world have written some amazing, moving songs," Adams said. "In many cases, songs of people's youth and what they've been brought up with, so why not take that talent and utilize it to something theatrical?"

Writing a musical score is not quite like composing an album.

"There's a lot of wiggle room, lyrically we can write whatever we want, within the context of what's appropriate for the artist, we have a lot of freedom. But on Broadway, you have to stick strictly to the story," Vallance said.

Garry Marshall, who directed the film version, co-wrote the musical before he passed away.

"Jim and I often talk about Garry, I wonder if Garry would like this...he brought a great sense of humor and whimsy to the film which I think that we've tried to do also when we've been creating the songs," Adams said.

The familiar story and all original new songs hits the stage March 13 at the Oriental Theatre.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlive musicmusicaltheaterChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'Pretty Woman: The Musical' hits Chicago stage next month
Bryan Adams writes 'Pretty Woman: The Musical' score
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Trump administration acts to stop high-tax states from skirting $10K cap
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
Show More
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
More News