Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson talk 'Stumptown' friendship, stunt doubles

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- There are a lot of secrets in "Stumptown" and complex characters.

"You get to see every shade of a woman," said Cobie Smulders, who plays "Dex Parios."

Dex Parios is among those complex characters alongside Grey McConnell (Jake Johnson). They are friends who know a lot about each other's pasts and certainly seem to have each other's backs.

"They love each other, and right now it is a love between friends, it is a friendship love," Smulders said.

It's true that so far they are "just friends" but as Johnson said, it's early in the series and anything is possible.

"We establish where they are at episode two, and they really have formed a makeshift family, but who knows what happens at episode 12," Johnson said.

Smulders and Johnson enjoy playing off each other and although he's not playing a private investigator, Johnson says Grey also gets in on the action at times.

"This body was made for fighting and if you don't use it, it's just a mistake," Johnson joked. "They throw this body in the cage a little bit, and he fights his way out."

Both have stunt people to help them with the extreme action scenes that this often "movie-like" show involves.

"I have a wonderful stunt woman, Marie, just one, who gets thrown against walls a lot," Smulders said.

"I have a great stunt person too," Johnson said, "We're very happy to have great stunt people on this one because the action gets pretty intense."



You can watch the series premiere of "Stumptown" Wednesday, September 25th at 10/9c on ABC.
