'Sonic the Hedgehog' movie tries again with a new trailer

What has bigger eyes, fewer teeth, and more of what you may remember from your childhood?

Sonic, the beloved '90s video game icon, got the facelift that fans have been clamoring for following the horrified backlash that the original "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie trailer received.

Fans came down hard on the original design when the original trailer debuted back in late April. Sonic, they said, looked drastically different from the lovable hedgehog they had grown up playing.

Director Jeff Fowler had tweeted he would make changes, saying both Paramount and Sega were open to changes.

"Thank you for the support," Fowler wrote on Twitter at the time. "And the criticism. The message is loud and clear... you aren't happy with the design + you want changes. It's going to happen. Everyone at Paramount + Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be... #sonicmovie #gottafixfast "

The new trailer that dropped Tuesday shows off the result, reported CNN.

Sonic has more Sonic-like proportions with larger eyes, a rounder face, a less human-like mouth... and less teeth. He more closely resembles the video game character he is based on and not the creepy version they initially showed off.

In replies to the tweet showing off the new trailer, fans had overwhelmingly positive responses to the redesign.

"Absolutely in love with the new design. Thank you! If only more creators actually listen and care when fans want an authentic creation of their favorite characters," one user replied on Twitter.

"Y'all nailed it. I am excited for this movie!!" another person wrote on Twitter.

"Sonic the Hedgehog" was originally slated to release on November 8, but it was pushed back until February 14, 2020 to accommodate for the redesign.

