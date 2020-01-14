Arts & Entertainment

Take a sneak peek at Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- We're getting a sneak peak of the new Star Wars ride opening this Friday at Disneyland.

Disney guru Gregg Ziak rode the new "Rise of the Resistance" ride this past weekend and shared some video.

The theme park says the ride blurs the lines between fantasy and reality on a scale never seen before in a Disney attraction.

The attraction will take guests aboard a full-size transport shuttle before they are captured by a Star Destroyer and find themselves in the middle of a battle between the dark side of the First Order and the light side of the Resistance.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will bring guests face-to-face with some fan-favorite "Star Wars" characters, including Resistance heroes Rey, BB-8, Poe and Finn, as well as Kylo Ren and General Hux of the First Order.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened to much anticipation on May 31, 2019. The new land made history as the largest single-land expansion ever at the Disneyland Resort.

It officially opens Jan. 17 as part of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland Resort and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countydisneylandstar wars
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Schaumburg woman found dead inside trunk of car in West Garfield Park
2 Gary police officers injured, Merrillville homicide suspect killed in shootout, police say
Man, 77, found dead after SW Side house fire
Should pets be allowed in grocery stores? Consumers divided
Utah man gets locked inside 24-Hour Fitness
3 wanted in Hyde Park strong-arm robbery
Boy finds deputy's loaded gun inside Airbnb
Show More
Serial killer suspected in 1976 DuPage Co. cold case murder, authorities say
#ChampagneGate: 'The Bachelor' causes premature pop
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy Tuesday
Archdiocese of Chicago closing 5 schools
Dog shocked by electrified manhole in Lakeview, owner says
More TOP STORIES News