Arts & Entertainment

Taylor Swift sends pizza to fans camping out for Good Morning America concert

NEW YORK -- Fans camping out overnight for a Taylor Swift concert received quite a surprise - free pizza, courtesy of the superstar singer herself.

Swift had the pizzas delivered after seeing a photo of about 200 fans on the FIfth Avenue sidewalk. They were waiting to be first in line for her Thursday morning concert in Central Park on Good Morning America.

Swift's father Scott and her management team hand-delivered 30 pizza pies and water to the fans.

Scott Swift took selfies and passed out exclusive guitar picks to promote her upcoming 7th album, "Lover," which will be released Friday.

As of Thursday morning, fans had stuck it out through a rain storm but were still excited and couldn't wait for Swift to perform.

You can watch the concert Thursday on Good Morning America.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citytaylor swiftpizzagood morning america
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot in Dolton while driving with children in car; SWAT raids home
Women robbed at gunpoint by woman outside Mag Mile hotel
Teen girl among 2 shot in Englewood drive-by
Good Samaritans rescue driver from fiery South Shore crash
2 months into pilot program, how are electric scooters faring in Chicago?
Golden Glove boxer fights off would-be robber in Bucktown
Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler and less humid Thursday
Show More
Bird or Bunny: Optical illusion video sparks furry debate
Ambulance fiasco: Deadly mix of cocaine, high speed, no seat belts
Person reportedly falls on CTA tracks on North Side, Red, Purple line trains delayed
Cubs blow 2 leads, rally for 'season-defining win'
New images detail deterioration of Titanic wreckage
More TOP STORIES News