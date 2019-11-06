television

The story behind Shaggy's Sebastian costume in 'Little Mermaid' live special

By Danny Clemens
BURBANK, Calif. -- ABC's "The Little Mermaid" live special made a splash with elaborate sets and costumes, but the show left some wondering how Shaggy could go "Under the Sea" in a Sebastian costume that didn't include the beloved character's crab claws.

The singer, whose real name is Orville Burrell, donned an all-red ensemble that included red boots, red denim and a red leather jacket but no claws on Tuesday evening. Some wondered why Shaggy's costume was relatively simple, especially when compared to Queen Latifah's intricate Ursula costume and the mermaid tails worn by Auli'i Cravalho and others.

One viewer even noticed that audience members seemed to be waving prop claw hands as they danced along to the show.

While viewers speculated, Robert Mills, ABC's senior vice president of alternative series, specials and late-night, took to Twitter during the show to set the record straight about what Shaggy was and wasn't wearing -- and why. As it turns out, the singer's original costume did, in fact, include claws, but they "looked ridiculous" and presumably were scrapped, according to Mills.



And for those who needed to see it to believe it, Mills later followed up with a photo showing Shaggy posing in the all-red Sebastian ensemble he wore during the live show plus the two claw gloves Mills had mentioned.



Shaggy ultimately ended up taking the stage in red fingerless leather gloves that matched his jacket in place of the claw pieces.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondisneyabc
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TELEVISION
Why you might not recognize every song from 'Little Mermaid' live special
Original Ariel actress opens ABC's 'Little Mermaid' live special
'All in the Family,' 'Good Times' live special coming to ABC
'Dancing with the Stars' sees another surprise elimination
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Single mother awarded $101M by jury for baby's brain damage
Girl, 13, seriously injured in Robbins hit-and-run
'We could tell that he did not want us there': Victims of alleged racist incident at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings speak out
Illinois trucker flunked drug test; claims fraud by CBD candy maker
Off-duty cop accused of hitting on-duty officer in Lakeview
Mayor already considering replacements for CPD Supt. Johnson: sources
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Show More
Video shows fmr. CPS principal allegedly lie after boy forced out of school
Woman, 26, fatally shot inside parked car on SW Side ID'd
NB I-57 shut down for several hours near Markham for shooting investigation
Kittens glued to TV as black cat interrupts NFL game
Crews demolish home teetering off of Lake Michigan cliff
More TOP STORIES News