Arts & Entertainment

Forky from 'Toy Story 4' stars in new series 'Forky Asks A Question' on Disney+

By and Marsha Jordan
Forky, the breakout star of "Toy Story 4," is getting his own series on the new Disney+ streaming service that's launching next week.

Actor Tony Hale said the opportunity to bring the humble spork-turned-toy character to life on screen was both amazing and overwhelming.

Hale said it was an easy decision when he was asked to continue voicing the character for the "Forky Asks A Question" series on Disney+.

"I'm crazy about this character and I'm crazy about Pixar," Hale said.

RELATED: Into the 'Sporkshop': How Forky from 'Toy Story 4' came to be

"Forky was made simply, he looks at things very simply and the shorts are very simple questions," Hale said about the new series.

Hale said the episodes are "done beautifully and they're funny and it's a very simple format much like him."

Click here to learn more about Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentpixaractordisneydisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson announces retirement
Victim ID'd in deadly crash on I-55 near Wilmington
Naperville police say no hate crime committed at Buffalo Wild Wings
CBP patrols river at Mexico border to enforce immigration law, keeps drugs out of US
Chicago high school cross country runners may participate in state meet
Asylum seekers at Mexico border crossing face return to cartel country
Mom no longer cooperating in search for missing 5-year-old
Show More
University of Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher wins another round of 'Jeopardy!'
Treasured American flag pulled from fire rubble returned to Hobart family
Chicago AccuWeather: Clear, very cold
Grayslake teachers on strike to seek 'fair wage'
Daycare provider fatally shot on way home from work on Far South Side ID'd
More TOP STORIES News