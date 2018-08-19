CHICAGO AIR AND WATER SHOW

WATCH LIVE: 2018 Chicago Air & Water Show

60th Annual Chicago Air & Water Show

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thousands of people have crowded along the lakefront again for the second day of the Chicago Air and Water Show Sunday.

Headliners for one of the largest air shows in the country include the Air Force Thunderbirds, The Army Golden Nights, and The Navy Leap Frogs.
VIDEOS: Chicago Air and Water Show 2018 (1 of 9)

Air & Water Show returns to lakefront Sunday

The Chicago Air & Water Show will once again take flight over the lakefront Sunday.



On Saturday, Rhymefest opened the show by jumping with the Golden Knights.

When he got back on solid ground he told us "everyone needs to learn how to fly."

Where's the ideal location to watch the Chicago Air & Water Show? We've got the answer.



"Earlier, I didn't think I was going to jump out right until I realized I'm Rhymefest from the South Side, until I realized this is a tough act to follow....it's the Air and Water Show straight from Chicago," he said.
ABC7 flying with the performers at the Chicago Air & Water Show through the years.



Saturday, the rough seas and winds out of the north were causing some anchored boats to drift.

So Sunday, the Coast Guard is reminding boaters who will be out for Sunday's show that they need to be aware of that safety zone and to be aware that the Chicago Police Department will be enforcing the safety zone.

For those who can't make it out to the lakefront, the show will be streaming live on ABC7Chicago.com.

The Shore Line Club is hosting a viewing party for the Chicago Air & Water Show.



The Shore Club, 1603 N Lake Shore Drive, is celebrating the Air and Water Show a front row seat. Tickets for the party start at $80 and runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.shoreclubtickets.com.
