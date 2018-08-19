WATCH LIVE: 2018 Chicago Air & Water Show

CHICAGO (WLS) --Thousands of people have crowded along the lakefront again for the second day of the Chicago Air and Water Show Sunday.
Headliners for one of the largest air shows in the country include the Air Force Thunderbirds, The Army Golden Nights, and The Navy Leap Frogs.
On Saturday, Rhymefest opened the show by jumping with the Golden Knights.
When he got back on solid ground he told us "everyone needs to learn how to fly."
"Earlier, I didn't think I was going to jump out right until I realized I'm Rhymefest from the South Side, until I realized this is a tough act to follow....it's the Air and Water Show straight from Chicago," he said.
Saturday, the rough seas and winds out of the north were causing some anchored boats to drift.
So Sunday, the Coast Guard is reminding boaters who will be out for Sunday's show that they need to be aware of that safety zone and to be aware that the Chicago Police Department will be enforcing the safety zone.
For those who can't make it out to the lakefront, the show will be streaming live on ABC7Chicago.com.
The Shore Club, 1603 N Lake Shore Drive, is celebrating the Air and Water Show a front row seat. Tickets for the party start at $80 and runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.shoreclubtickets.com.