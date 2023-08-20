US Air Force Thunderbirds return to Chicago Air and Water Show

Chicagoans got a spectacular view of the final rehearsals for the Chicago Air and Water Show, which starts Saturday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As planes flew by time after time on Saturday, the estimated 1 million spectators cheered in awe and amazement.

It was successful first day for the 64th Annual Chicago Air and Water Show.

"It's a fun atmosphere. It's really cool to be out here with all these people," said Rachel Peipert.

Taking center stage along the shores of Lake Michigan, world-class pilots with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds graced the Chicago sky.

"I think it's just a good summer day, and I think a lot of people probably haven't seen these type of planes before," said Bonnie Burns.

Taking twists and turns, upside down, narrowly missing each other they made their first appearance back in Chicago since 2018.

"This was highly rated everywhere. So, we had to make time for this," said Carol Muchui, who is visiting from Boston.

The premier aviators thrilled crowds with their aerobatic maneuvers just feet off the ground, creating magic along the lakefront.

The other headliner, the U.S. Army "Parachute Team" Golden Knights, jumped 12,000 feet out of a moving plane.

"We talked about conquering gravity, and making sure that the audience out here was fired up whenever we got on the ground. We want to put on our best performance every jump," said Morgan George.

Each formation left a trail of red smoke for the audience to see as they free-fall at speeds of 120 mph.

"I brought my grandson here today, so he can see the magnificent technology that the United States have to offer. Plus, I want him to be a pilot one day and fly one of those powerful jets," said Walter Gandy.

They landed gracefully on a perfect target at North Avenue Beach, inspiring those below.

"I mean, I don't really see planes like that. I just like them," said Aydin Hall.

"Awesome. Will be back next year, definitely," added Angel Rodriguez.

The event began in 1959 and is one of the largest free events of its kind, with over a million spectators coming to watch the show ever year.

Herb Hunter, the "Voice of the Air and Water Show" for 36 years, will narrate the aerial choreography all weekend long.

"It displays the heart and soul of the wonderful city of Chicago," he said of the event. "What I see as my job is to pass along what's going on up there, who's there, why are they there? What's different about their airplane and I love teaching the crowd what's going on up there."