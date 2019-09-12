Windy City LIVE contributor Roe Conn

CHICAGO -- Roe Conn is a Contributor on "Windy City LIVE."A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city's top rated radio personalities for the last two decades and can currently be heard on WGN-AM each weekday from 3:00-7:00PM. Roe has been recognized by Talkers Magazine as one of the "100 Most Influential Talk Show Hosts in America" and received the prestigious Radio and Records Industry Achievement Award for Best Local Talk Host in America.
Roe is a regular contributor to ABC Radio News political and event coverage. He hosted The Roe Report, a syndicated daily news feature, for ABC Radio Networks and United Stations Radio Networks. He has also hosted ABC Radio's PRIME TIME, and lent his talents to WABC in New York, WJR in Detroit, the SW Network, and Walt Disney Pictures. Roe is a frequent guest on cable news programs and served as a commentator and fill-in host for CNN and HLN.
Roe also writes a monthly column for "Michigan Avenue" magazine. Active in numerous charitable causes, Roe produces and hosts an annual benefit concert with singer/songwriter Richard Marx. He is on the board of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation and the USO of Illinois. Roe was recently honored with the FBI Director's Community Leadership Award for his work in support of law enforcement.
Before joining WLS, Roe produced EMMY-winning commentaries for WBBM-TV and started his career at NBC's WMAQ Radio in Chicago. Roe is a 1986 graduate of Denison University where he studied Anthropology.
