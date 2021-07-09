Anthony Mackie talks hosting 'The ESPYs'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10872332" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Brooklyn volunteer baseball coach who went above and beyond for his students during the COVID-19 pandemic has been awarded an honorary ESPY Award for his contributions.

NEW YORK -- For more than a quarter of a century, the initials: ESPY have stood for Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly, and to win the trophy it helps to have a lot of class and finesse.Anthony Mackie has all that and more, which is just one reason he was chosen to host this year's ceremony."To be hosting the ESPYs and be in the room with all of these amazing athletes, it's a huge honor," Mackie told the hosts of "Good Morning America."His enthusiasm was obvious."I'm going to treat them like people treat me," he said. "Like, I'm gonna run through the audience and hit people and kiss Tom Brady and like, it's gonna to be a great time. It's gonna be a great time. I got a bag of baseballs and footballs and baseball bats, and I'm gonna be handing out trinkets for people to autograph for me to take home."Marquee players meet marquee movie stars, and it's hard to say who gets a bigger thrill out of all this.It's become a tradition at "The ESPYs" to recruit big stars who love sports to host, and at heart, Mackie is a guy from New Orleans who loves baseball best."Whenever I watch sports, I always feel like I'm on the field living vicariously through that person," he said.Last year's show was virtual due to the pandemic, but this one promises a return to glitz and glamor."I think after this past year and everything we went through, 'The ESPYs' are probably gonna be larger than any other year," Mackie said. "Because when all else fails, when everything is put away, and we were locked inside, sports kind of kept everybody together."The host's career continues to soar thanks to Marvel's "The Falcon And The Winter Soldier" on Disney+ and the upcoming "Captain America 4."Mackie will be the first African American to play the iconic character, so there can be no doubt that Mackie belongs during what's billed as "The Weekend of Champions.""I want to look my best, and I want to be hydrated," he said. "Because I might meet Venus Williams."