car crash

2 hurt when out-of-control car slams into diners at outdoor Evanston café

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Evanston crash: 2 hurt when out-of-control car slams into diners at outdoor café

EVANSTON (WLS) -- An out of control car struck two people dining at an outdoor café in Evanston Tuesday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. near Davis and Orrington, according to Evanston Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Dan Lynch.

"It appears they were sitting there eating lunch and a car somehow lost control and ended up striking two people," said Lynch.

The victims were transported to the hospital. One of them suffered serious injuries, according to the Lynch.

The driver appeared to be uninjured but police are still speaking with her, according to Lynch.

Lynch said the incident could have been much worse since the area is normally crowded with people.

Marilyn Maxen said she was nearby when she saw the car come across the plaza and crash.

"I couldn't tell who the driver was but she seemed okay," said Maxen. "But then I noticed the people on the ground and fortunately, I don't think they're hurt seriously. It's really kind of a little bit of a miracle," said Maxen.

The crash has since been cleared and all streets are open to traffic, according to the Evanston Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
evanstoncar crashcar accidentperson struck
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
Teen driver charged in fatal Hickory Hills crash, killing 4
Motorcyclist dies in Edens Expy. crash at Wilson; lanes reopen
Vigil held for 4 teens killed in Hickory Hills crash
Hickory Hills crash splits vehicle in half, killing 4, police say
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot gives COVID update; IL reports 745 new cases
3 more states added back to Chicago travel advisory
Woman stabbed with own knife during attack on West Side CTA platform
Getaway driver in Hadiya Pendleton murder to be sentenced
Chicago Catholic schools returning to 'near normal' operations
Ben & Jerry's will stop selling ice cream in Palestinian territories
2 critically injured after car crashes into NW Side restaurant
Show More
Teen driver charged in fatal Hickory Hills crash, killing 4
Cook County COVID: Mass vaccination sites close this week
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on own rocket: 'Best day ever'
IL college boards suggest schools require COVID shot
Costco to keep special senior shopping hours at all US stores
More TOP STORIES News