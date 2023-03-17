Police advise Evanston schools, daycares to enter soft lockdown during search for 'disturbed' person

WATCH LIVE

Friday, March 17, 2023 6:40PM
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Police said they advised all K-12 schools and daycares in Evanston to go on soft lockdown on Friday while they search for a possibly emotionally disturbed person.

There have not been any threats made against Evanston schools, and the soft lockdown advisory is a precautionary measure, police said. During a soft lockdown, teachers lock their doors and continue teaching. Parents do not need to take any action.

At 12:41 p.m., police said they were near the 900 block of Michigan, and that Lincoln School was put under a soft lockdown.

Police said they do not currently believe there is any immediate threat to the public. They have not issued a shelter-in-place order.

The Evanston Police Department said it will provide frequent updates on Twitter @EvanstonPD as their investigation continues. Anyone who wants to report safety issues or suspicious behavior should call 911, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

