attempted sex assault

Good Samaritans stop Evanston sex assault near Northwestern University campus

Suspect wearing 'unique coat' arrested hours later in Glencoe, police say
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Good Samaritans stop Evanston sex assault near NU campus

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A 20-year-old Chicago man has been charged after good Samaritans stopped a sexual assault near the Northwestern University campus in north suburban Evanston Wednesday morning.

Evanston police said a 27-year-old student was knocked to the ground by a man near Clark Street and Orrington Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

The man tried to pull the student's pants down before witnesses intervened and thwarted the attack, police said. The suspect then fled on foot.

Evanston police said video surveillance in the area captured the suspect wearing a "unique coat" that was red, white and black with letters on the front that spelled "Gucci."

Approximately six hours later, Glencoe officers responding to a call for a well-being check encountered a man wearing the same unique coat in the area of Dundee Road and Forestway.

The suspect, Devonte Huggins, was taken into custody and transported to the Evanston Police Department. He was charged with one felony count of attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault and one felony count of aggravated battery in the public way.

Huggins appeared in bond court Wednesday and received a $200,000 D-Bond with electronic monitoring, police said. He is next scheduled to appear in court on May 26 in Skokie.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
evanstonglencoenorthwestern universitygood samaritanattempted sex assaultsexual assaultcollege student
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATTEMPTED SEX ASSAULT
998 sexual assaults, including 141 rapes reported in 1 year, Uber says
Woman severely injured in Rogers Park attempted sex assault
Gov. Pritzker signs 2 new bills, protecting sex assault survivors
Man pretending to need help attacks teen in alley, mom claims
TOP STORIES
$2M bond for convicted felon charged with shooting CPD officer
Woman killed, gunman among 2 wounded in Chinatown shooting, CPD says
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake
Uvalde school police chief plans to resign from city council
4th of July fireworks displays across Chicago area | See full list
90-year-old man shot, critically hurt on West Side, Chicago police say
VP Harris expected to discuss Roe overturn at Essence Festival
Show More
15-year-old boy struck, killed by Amtrak train in north suburb: ME
Couple gets $1.5K fine for parking in their driveway
Texas inmate asks to delay execution for kidney donation
Ex-CPS principal admits defrauding district of thousands
Teen girl speaks out after surviving shark attack at Florida beach
More TOP STORIES News