gala

Evening of Hope Gala helps provide life-changing opportunities to children in need

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Evening of Hope Gala aims to help provide opportunities to children

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A gala Saturday night aims to help provide life-changing opportunities to children in need.

The event was organized by the "Boys Hope Girls Hope of Illinois," which provides housing and college-prep education to help children reach their full potential.

The scholars, as they're called, go on to a variety of careers, including education and finance.

Martha Idler, the wife of ABC7 General Manager John Idler, received the organization's Heart of Gold Award at the event.

ABC7's Dionne Miller was also emceeing for the gala.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopgala
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GALA
Thresholds holds virtual gala
Steppenwolf Theatre's virtual gala celebrates education program
Platino Nominees announced
Hollywood stars, royalty gather at Global Ocean Gala
TOP STORIES
7 CFD firefighters injured in 'rare' flashover while battling fire
ABC7 Chicago to present '2022 Chicago Auto Show' live
Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' if Russia invades Ukraine
4 girls hurt, 2 critically, in South Chicago hit-and-run crash
Kodak Black reportedly among 4 shot outside Super Bowl party in LA
Pete Buttigieg tours new electric vehicle, energy storage facility
Antioch man still missing weeks after Libertyville crash
Show More
Wounded Milwaukee cop gifted Super Bowl tickets
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, AM flurries Super Bowl Sunday
Crime Stoppers renew effort to solve murder of National Guardsman
Wiener's Circle offering reward for arrest of man who smashed window
Mascots across US help search for missing Portland Pickles costume
More TOP STORIES News