WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 dead, 2 critically injured after Evergreen Park crash: Chicago Fire Department

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, March 24, 2024 3:53PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is dead and two others are critically injured after an early Sunday morning crash in the south suburbs just outside of Chicago, fire officials said.

the Chicago Fire Department said the crash happened in Evergreen Park in the 3400 block of West 87th Street, near South Central Park Avenue.

One person died and two others were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, CFD said.

Multiple people on the scene refused treatment.

What led up to the crash and how many vehicles were involved was not immediately clear.

Chicago police said Evergreen Park police are handling the investigation.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW