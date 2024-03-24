1 dead, 2 critically injured after Evergreen Park crash: Chicago Fire Department

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is dead and two others are critically injured after an early Sunday morning crash in the south suburbs just outside of Chicago, fire officials said.

the Chicago Fire Department said the crash happened in Evergreen Park in the 3400 block of West 87th Street, near South Central Park Avenue.

One person died and two others were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, CFD said.

Multiple people on the scene refused treatment.

What led up to the crash and how many vehicles were involved was not immediately clear.

Chicago police said Evergreen Park police are handling the investigation.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.