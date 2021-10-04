Thousands in Illinois could face eviction as moratorium ends; rental assistance programs available

Thousands of renters could be facing evictions and foreclosures soon, with many working two jobs and struggling.
More than 60,000 Illinoisans say they're likely to face eviction in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's most recent Household Pulse Survey published on September 22.
An additional 200,000-plus people said they could be facing foreclosure in the next two months, the survey reported.
The Illinois' eviction moratorium expired Sunday and Aris Carter says her income is not back to pre-pandemic level.
The Riverdale tenant said she's been grateful for assistance from Cook County.
"It gives me that time to get caught up and save a little bit," Carter said.
Last Friday Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced a third round of help for renters and building owners, encouraging landlords to consider alternatives and consider these funds as a bridge to resolution.
The City of Chicago and State of Illinois also announced more funds to help tenants as the eviction moratorium that had been extended many times during the pandemic comes to an end.
To qualify for Cook County rental assistance, you must be a renter or landlord in suburban Cook County, experienced financial hardship during the pandemic and have a current or future obligation to pay rent, utilities and/or other housing expenses.
Your household income also must be at or below the following requirements: $52,200 for a one person household, $59,650 for a two person household, $67,100 for a three person household, $74,550 for a four person household, $80,550 for a five person household, $86,500 for a six person household, $92,450 for a seven person household and $98,450 for an eight person household.
If you are qualified for all four of those criteria, you may be eligible for up to 18 months of assistance.
A checklist of preparations in multiple languages and a link to the online application is available on Cook County's website.
$443M in pandemic rental help paid for households: State
More than $443 million in emergency rental assistance has been paid on behalf of 49,100 state households through the Illinois Rental Payment Program, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office.
The program was launched in May 2021. It provides up to $25,000 in emergency rental assistance to cover up to 12 months of past due rent and up to three months of future rent payments for tenants suffering a financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Payments are made directly to the landlord on behalf of the tenant, but only if the landlord does not pursue eviction.
"Having a roof over your head is the foundation of a thriving life, and Illinois is fiercely combatting the pandemic's destabilizing effects on that foundation by keeping our residents on their feet," Pritzker said Friday in a release.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.