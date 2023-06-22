'People were screaming': Chicago family starting vacation recounts explosion in Paris, France

A Chicago family was just beginning their Paris vacation in a rented apartment, when they heard and felt the explosion that ripped apart a building.

1 feared missing after Paris fire, explosion that injured over 30, including 4 critically

PARIS -- A Chicago family was just beginning their Paris vacation in a rented apartment, when they heard and felt the explosion that ripped apart a building and injured dozens Wednesday in the French capital.

Over 30 were badly injured, with four in critical condition, after the incident, the French government said. One person is still feared missing, "Good Morning America" reported.

The massive explosion ripped apart a building that houses a prestigious American fashion academy, and smoke billowed above the Paris skyline, visible from miles away.

Rescuers continued to search through the rubble Thursday in the heart of Paris.

U.S. officials said all American citizens are accounted for, and none are injured.

Investigators at the scene are looking at whether a gas leak was the cause.

The Reese family from Chicago was just beginning their Paris vacation, in their rented apartment when they heard and felt the explosion.

"The first thought that went through my mind was a bombing," one family member said.

"Felt the ground shake, things were falling. People were screaming," another said.

"There were plumes of fire shooting up from the ground," a third said.

Nine Kent State University students were studying in a building right near the blast. The university said they are all safe and sound.