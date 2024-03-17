Medical examiner ID's man found shot to death after rollover crash on I-94 near South Holland

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was found shot to death after a rollover crash on an expressway in the south suburbs, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Saturday on the inbound Bishop Ford Freeway near East 170th Street in South Holland.

The man died from his injuries, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the man as 50-year-old Eric Satterwhite.

A portion of the expressway along with the ramp from I-294 and I-80 ramp to northbound I-94 was shutdown while police investigate. The expressway was reopened by 5 a.m. Sunday.

No further information was immediately available.

