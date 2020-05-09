FAA proposes fining Chicago nearly $1.3M for allegedly violating firefighter regulations at O'Hare, Midway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city could face an almost $1.3 million fine for allegedly violating firefighter regulations at O'Hare and Midway airports.The Federal Aviation Administration says three firefighters at O'Hare and one at Midway lied about finishing the training required for their posts between April and August of last year.The Chicago Fire Department is also accused of failing to maintain accurate training records and allowing one firefighter to access the airfield when she was not properly "badged" or under proper escort.The Chicago Department of Aviation has 30 days to respond to the proposed $1,291,621 civil penalty.