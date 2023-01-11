FAA computer outage grounds flights across US, including at O'Hare, Midway airports

An FAA outage is affecting flights nationwide including here in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An FAA computer outage has led to a ground stop for all flight departures nationwide Wednesday morning, including at O'Hare and Midway airports.

The FAA said it is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions system, which affects flights across the country. It has ordered grounded all flight departures until 8 a.m. Central Time.

Commercial pilot and aviation journalist Robert Mark explained the importance of the Notice to Air Missions system.

"It's a system that the FAA uses to inform pilots of safety issues...we depend on that system before we take off so that there are no surprises at the other end. Right now, that system is down ."

Chopper 7HD flew above both O'Hare and Midway, showing many aircraft sitting on the tarmac.

As of 6:15 a.m., O'Hare reported delays averaging 31 minutes and delays at Midway averaging 38 minutes.

Several airlines have said that the outage has impacted their operations, including Southwest and United.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "The President has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement, "I have been in touch with FAA this morning about an outage affecting a key system for providing safety information to pilots. FAA is working to resolve this issue swiftly and safely so that air traffic can resume normal operations, and will continue to provide updates.