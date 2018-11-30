HURRICANE FLORENCE

Facebook activates safety check feature for Alaska earthquake to support victims

Facebook has activated their safety check feature after a significant earthquake hit Alaska, rocking the city of Anchorage.

Safety check allows people in the affected area to let friends know they are safe. Facebook also has other features within safety check that "allow people to ask for and give help to one another during a crisis."

The Anchorage Police Department urged those with loved ones in the area to check on them.

"There is major infrastructure damage across Anchorage. Many homes and buildings are damaged," the department said in a statement. "Many roads and bridges are closed. Stay off the roads if you don't need to drive. Seek a safe shelter. Check on your surroundings and loved ones."

