Quick Tip

Facebook data breach: How to protect your information from hackers on social media

By and Ann Pistone
EMBED <>More Videos

Facebook data breach 2021: How to protect your social media account information

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It was recently discovered that more than 533 million Facebook accounts could be at risk after a data breach.

Facebook said it was old data previously reported in 2019 and that the issue was fixed then.

So what can you do to protect privacy on social media?

RELATED: Here's how to tell if your Facebook account was one of the half billion that were breached

The tech security group "TrustedSec" said don't over share on posts or give away personal details about your life in social media quizzes.

You can also limit the audience of your posts and don't make them public

Also, take a look at your settings and limit how much of your information is shared and tracked.

You can also scale back on details in your profile. For example, you can leave out your birth date or just your birth year, and be careful about adding family members because that information could reveal your mother's maiden name.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
security breachhackingfacebookquick tipsocial mediai team
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
Could Chicago cabs make a comeback?
How to avoid getting ripped off by COVID scams
Biggest scams targeting your wallet
How to protect your passwords, accounts from cybercriminals
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Show More
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News