West Side armed robberies target victims trying to buy Facebook Marketplace cell phones, CPD warns

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department has issued a warning about a string of recent armed robberies on people who were hoping to buy a cell phone through Facebook Marketplace.

At least four armed robberies have occurred in two locations.

In the crime, the victims agreed to meet an unknown Facebook Marketplace seller at a set address, police said. In each instance, the victims were robbed at gunpoint.

A robbery happened around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 in the 5400 block of West Washington Blvd, in the South Austin neighborhood, police said.

The three other robberies all happened in the 3700 block of West Arthington Street, in the Homan Square neighborhood, police said. The first crime happened at 4:25 p.m. on Dec. 2, the second happened at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, and the third happened around 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Police warned victims to never resist a robbery and to value life over personal property. They also said to not pursue or confront the offenders, and to instead call police.

Anyone with information about the crimes are asked to call Chicago police.

