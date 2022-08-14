Gray wolves could get federal sanctuary across 11 states

Some of the proposed protected regions include Yellowstone National Park, and the Northern and Southern Rockies.

A group of scientists want gray wolves to be introduced on over one-third of federal lands in the western U.S.

In a report in the journal 'Bioscience,' researchers say while gray wolves have low risk of extinction, they are concerned the species have been lost from many ecosystems.

So they are urging the government to create protections for the wolves in more than 190,000 square miles across 11 western states, CNN reported.

The group says if gray wolf populations rebound, they could be significant ecological benefits, including controlling the number of hoofed animals like elk and deer.