falling ice

Falling ice shatters car window near former John Hancock building in Streeterville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the weather warms up a few degrees after this weekend's winter storm, those walking around Chicago's skyscrapers are reminded to be on alert for possible falling ice.

At least one car was damaged Tuesday morning near the Magnificent Mile when ice shattered the vehicle's rear window. The car was driving east on Delaware Place near the former John Hancock building when the incident happened.

The driver was not hurt, but it serves as a reminder for both motorists and pedestrians to be aware. Many buildings across the city display caution signs near high-rise buildings as a warning of falling ice.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagostreetervillefalling icemagnificent mile
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FALLING ICE
Falling ice warnings issued for pedestrians in downtown Chicago
Chunks of ice fall from downtown skycrapers
Person injured by falling ice in Uptown
Chicago Weather: Downtown sidewalks near skyscrapers closed due to falling ice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News