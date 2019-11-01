falling ice

Reports of falling ice, pedestrian struck outside Willis Tower

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's that time of year again where pedestrian have to watch where they step, as ice and snow begin to take over the city.

Falling ice has been reported in the downtown area Friday after a near record breaking cold and snowy Halloween.

Signs have been posted and emergency officials are on hand outside of the Willis Tower debris was seen falling from the building.

One woman told ABC7 Chicago she was struck by ice while walking by.

It's not just falling ice pedestrians have to worry about, but slippery sidewalks as well.

No serious injuries have been reported at this time.
