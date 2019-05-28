Family of 4 killed in California crash, including pregnant woman, 2 young children

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. -- An entire family was killed in a horrific holiday crash in Merced County near Los Banos.Only fragments of the wreckage remain scattered on the scene. A taillight, a car seat latch, broken glass.No trace of the four lives lost Sunday night, a 40-year-old man, his 22-year-old girlfriend, his seven-year-old son, and their two-year-old son. The woman was also six months pregnant.California Highway Patrol isn't yet sure why the crash occurred as there was no indication of alcohol or drug impairment, and the weather not thought to be a factor."It might have been a little windy, the road might have been wet from a little rain early on, but nobody was having issues," said CHP officer Shannan Stiers "It appears speed wasn't that big of a deal because witnesses were saying 65 maybe 75 miles an hour."Witnesses told CHP the car was traveling eastbound on State Route 152 weaving slightly and then suddenly veered across the center median, crossed the westbound lane, and then slammed into a tree.The impact was so severe the car cut in half. All four of the people inside were killed instantly.A family member following in another vehicle witnessed the crash. They left a rosary hanging on the tree.The family was from Pomona in Southern California. They were returning home after visiting the Bay Area.The names of the victims won't be released until their immediate family members receive are notified by authorities.