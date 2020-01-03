Family of man injured in Brighton Park hit-and-run pleads for driver to come forward

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a man injured in a hit-and-run in Brighton Park last Saturday is asking for the driver to come forward.
Efren Mendez, 73, was crossing the street near the 4400-block of South California when police said he was struck by a vehicle which fled the scene.
Police have released surveillance images of a red-colored Jeep Patriot SUV with fog lights and rear-tinted windows wanted in connection with the hit-and-run.
RELATED: Man, 73, seriously injured in Brighton Park hit-and-run, police say
Mendez was transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition after suffering skull fractures, brain contusions and fractured ribs.
His family members will hold a press conference Friday morning asking anyone with information to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.
