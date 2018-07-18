Family of woman killed in West Humboldt Park attempted carjacking plead for suspect to turn self in

Mashell Appleton

A vigil was held Wednesday for a West Humboldt Park woman who was killed in an attempted carjacking Sunday.59-year-old Mashell Appleton was on her way to a convention of Jehovah's Witnesses in Romeoville.Appleton's family gathered outside her home to release balloons and remember her life."People no longer have value for life. They don't care. It's all about material things, and we need to change," said Tineasha Ellis, victim's daughter."Because of your cowardly act," said Willis Appleton, addressing his mother's killer, "I no longer have my mother, I no longer have my world. We no longer have our world."Her children appealed to the shooter to turn themselves in."I please ask that you turn yourself in, please," said Shameka Appleton, victim's daughter.CPD 11th District Commander Kevin Johnson also attended the vigil, and used the opportunity to reach out to the community."Even though a tragic event like this happened, a horrific event, we want the neighborhood to come out and talk about what's going on out here and tell the police what they need from us, what they expect from us," Johnson said.Next-door neighbor Melly Rivera said Appleton was being picked up by two friends on the way to the three-day convention."She becomes a part of your family because you've known her for so long," said Rivera. "And then to know that something like that happens in front of your own house. It's devastating."Police said Appleton had just gotten into the car around 7:15 a.m. when an armed man approached the driver's side of the vehicle and threatened the passengers with a gun.As the driver pulled away trying to escape, the would-be carjacker fired several shots into the back of the car, striking the victim. Detectives said the driver finally came to a stop several blocks away.Appleton was rushed to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead.