Waukegan police shooting: Family of couple shot by officer to hold protest march

WAUKEGAN (WLS) -- A protest is planned for Thursday in Waukegan after a police officer shot a young couple while on patrol, killing a 19-year-old man.The families of the young couple shot by the officer are demanding answers and will protest at the site of the shooting and then march to the Waukegan police station.The family of 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette said he was killed while sitting inside a car with his girlfriend and mother of his child, Tafarra Williams, who was driving the vehicle.Williams' family said she was shot in the stomach and hand and remains hospitalized. While his family maintains that Stinnette died at the scene, police said he died at the hospital."When I got there, she said, "Mama, they just shot us for nothing," said Clifftina Johnson, mother of Williams. "My daughter said she put her hand up, and if she didn't put her hand up, she said, 'Mama, I would be dead.'"Authorities said it all started with a report of a suspicious vehicle near Liberty and Oak just before midnight on Tuesday, but families said the couple was simply sitting inside their car outside her mother's home. Police said when an officer went to investigate, the car drove off.Moments later, another officer spotted the car near Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and South Avenue, police said. As that officer approached on foot, the car reversed and the officer fired his pistol out of "fear for his safety," police said."A second officer located the vehicle in the area of MLK and South Street," said Waukegan Edgar Navarro. "The officer exited the vehicle and the vehicle that he was investigating then began to reverse. The officer fired into the vehicle.""The police officer got out of the car. When he told them to stop, he told her to stop, she was scared. She put up hands, she started yelling, 'Why you got a gun?' She started screaming. He just started shooting," said Darrell Mosier, witness.Williams was wounded, but Stinnette, the father of her child. was killed. Police said no weapon was found in the couple's car.The investigation is being led by Illinois State Police and the two police officers have been placed on administrative leave.The investigation is in the hands of Illinois State Police and the two police officers have been placed on administrative leave.Body camera and squad car video was turned over to the Illinois State Police, who are investigating the incident, Commander Navarro said in his statement.Lake County Attorney Mike Nerheim said the investigation will be handed over to his office after the state police complete their investigation. The case file will be made public on the state attorney's website at the time he reviews the investigation, Nerheim added.The officer who fired shots is a Hispanic man who has been on the force for five years, Commander Navarro said.Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham encouraged anyone with additional information or surveillance video to bring forth evidence for investigators to make the best decision.