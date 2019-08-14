Family says missing Gary woman Sidne-Nichole Buchanan's body found in Ill. forest preserve; FBI says she was kidnapped

By Alexis McAdams
GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday for a woman believed to be a missing Gary woman whose body was found in a south suburban forest preserve.

In a Facebook post, family members said Sidne-Nichole Buchanan's body was found at Thornton Lansing Road Nature Preserve Tuesday. Law enforcement officials have not confirmed the identity of the body.

In the post, family members said Sidne was, "full of ambition, altruism, passion and love. Sidne was a dynamic person. She cared deeply about her family and friends. Sidne was loved by many."

The Gary woman went missing on July 27 after she went to a concert in Tinley Park. The FBI said the 27 year old was kidnapped and offered a $10,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.

The FBI's Gang Response Unit handling the case believes she was taken back to Indiana against her will before she was killed. Her body later dumped in the forest preserve about 20 minutes away from Gary.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the FBI at 219-942-4655.
