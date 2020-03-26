Coronavirus

Northwestern child-life specialist shares tips for parents during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Not only are parents homeschooling right now, they are also fielding tough questions from kids.

How do you explain what is happening in the world right now?

RELATED: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19

Allie Jones, a child-life specialist at Northwestern Medicine, shared advice for parents whose children want to know why they can't go to school right now.

"Recognize that honesty is very important," Jones said.

Seek to empower kids on things that they can control, like hand washing, to give them assurance during this very out-of-control time, Jones said.

Jones also discussed how parents can ease their student's anxiety about work and the testing that they're missing.

Jones put together printable tips on how parents can talk honestly and openly with their kids about the virus.
