'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes', family throw 'Celebration of Life' for daughter, 3, who died after struggle with severe epilepsy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago "Hamilton" star Miguel Cervantes and his wife Kelly will hold a "Celebration of Life" for their daughter Adelaide at the Harold Washington Library Sunday morning.

3-year-old Adelaide died last weekend from a rare and severe form of childhood epilepsy.

RELATED| 'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes says daughter's severe epilepsy has changed priorities from acting to advocacy
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago "Hamilton" star Miguel Cervantes was catapulted him to local stardom, but a heart-wrenching family struggle has kept him grounded and focused on what's most important.



Her parents and brother Jackson have made it their mission to fight for a cure and spoke to ABC7's Tanja Babich before Adelaide passed away. You can hear their story by clicking the link above.

The celebration is open to the public and begins at 10 a.m.

ABC7 reported earlier this month that Adelaide has inspired the 'My Shot at Epilepsy' fundraising campaign. Donations support an organization called Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy, or CURE.
From CNN Newsource affiliates
