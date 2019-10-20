'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes', family throw 'Celebration of Life' for daughter, 3, who died after struggle with severe epilepsy

3-year-old Adelaide died last weekend from a rare and severe form of childhood epilepsy.
Her parents and brother Jackson have made it their mission to fight for a cure and spoke to ABC7's Tanja Babich before Adelaide passed away.
The celebration is open to the public and begins at 10 a.m.
ABC7 reported earlier this month that Adelaide has inspired the 'My Shot at Epilepsy' fundraising campaign. Donations support an organization called Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy, or CURE.