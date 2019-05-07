Family & Parenting

Melania Trump continues to promote 'Be Best' anti-bullying campaign

EMBED <>More Videos

First Lady Melania Trump is celebrating the first anniversary of her "Be Best" campaign for children.

First Lady Melania Trump is celebrating the first anniversary of her "Be Best" campaign for children!

The project encourages kindness and respect, while promoting anti-bullying when kids are communicating online and using social media.

The First Lady says she looks forward to continue being an example for children.

Melania's campaign also focuses on opioid addiction which the President declared a national health emergency in 2017.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinghealthaddictionsocial mediaonline chatmelania trumpcampaignanti-bullyingdrugsopioids
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
102 dead children had prior Illinois DCFS contact, audit finds
Newborn with umbilical cord attached left on garbage can on NW Side
Colorado school shooting: 8 injured, 2 suspects in custody
Lawmakers consider bill to change DCFS mandated reporter training
Mayor-elect Lightfoot meets with Ivanka Trump and Nancy Pelosi in D.C.
Suspect denied bail for stray bullet that killed a single mother on SW Side
Sandra Bland: New video of traffic stop emerges
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Periods of rain, showers and storms late
Brookfield Zoo Black Rhino gets nasal surgery
Milwaukee officers shot and killed masked man
Arizona mother and daughter graduate at same time
Chicago Weather: Severe storms could bring high winds, possibly a tornado
More TOP STORIES News