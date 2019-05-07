Melania Trump continues to promote 'Be Best' anti-bullying campaign

First Lady Melania Trump is celebrating the first anniversary of her "Be Best" campaign for children!
The project encourages kindness and respect, while promoting anti-bullying when kids are communicating online and using social media.
The First Lady says she looks forward to continue being an example for children.
Melania's campaign also focuses on opioid addiction which the President declared a national health emergency in 2017.
