PHOTOS: NICU babies celebrate first 4th of July

NICU babies at Advocate Children's Hospital celebrate first 4th of July

Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care units at Advocate Children's Hospitals in Oak Lawn and Park Ridge won't be able to go home for their first Fourth of July, but that doesn't me (WLS)

Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care units at Advocate Children's Hospital in south suburban Oak Lawn and north suburban Park Ridge won't be able to go home for their first Fourth of July, but that doesn't mean they can't celebrate the holiday!

The NICU is where the smallest and most fragile babies are cared for after birth.

Hospital staff held Independence Day celebrations for NICU patients and their families Monday morning. Parents dressed their little ones in red, white and blue, and photographers captured all the fun.

