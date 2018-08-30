MAKE-A-WISH

WATCH: 3-year-old kidney transplant recipient celebrates recovery with trip to Disney World

Two years to the day after a lifesaving kidney transplant, Hunter Connell is ready to party.

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
His Comer Children's hospital care team helped celebrate the milestone Thursday, taking 3-year-old Hunter and his older sister Abby on a scavenger hunt with a very particular theme: Disney.

In his Lightning McQueen sneakers, Hunter raced around the hospital looking for all things Mickey and Minnie, with a cameo from Goofy thrown in.

If you ask some of the nurses who have been helping Hunter since birth, that theme was a no-brainer.

Nurse Kelci Juraez said he's always thinking about "the movies, the songs."

Thanks the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Hunter's going to have a chance to sing "Hakuna Matata" with Simba himself because next month, to celebrate his fourth birthday, Hunter and his family are going to "The Most Magical Place on Earth." Make-A-Wish paid for the entire Disney World trip.

Make-A-Wish Illinois Vice President of Mission Delivery Bridget O'Connell said "the flight, the limo, the food, the activities," are all covered.

The foundation strives to celebrate families like the Connells, giving them a chance to escape day to day challenges.

Hunter's dad, John Connell said all he could want for his son is "to have the same opportunities as a normal kid," Connell added.

The man who made that possible, kidney donor Rodney Philgren, was on hand as well.

"He shows us all perseverance and he's a joy to be around," said Philgren.

And now, Hunter has a chance to rock a pair of mouse ears and see his "wish upon a star" answered.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC 7.
