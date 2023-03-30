Chicago's farmers markets have returned for the summer!

Chicago farmers markets to kick off season at Daley Plaza: See full list

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's almost time to shop those outdoor markets in the city!

The annual Chicago City Markets kick off the season on May 11 at Daley Plaza.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Fresh produce, flowers and Chicago-made products are offered there every Thursday.

Beyond Daley Plaza, there are a dozen other city markets offered weekly throughout the city. They run through late October.

2023 CHICAGO CITY MARKETS

City-run community and farmers markets- schedule subject to change

WEDNESDAYS

Pullman City Market

11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

July 5-October 25 (17 weeks)

7am-1pm

THURSDAYS

Daley Plaza City Market

50 W. Washington St.

May 11-October 26 (25 weeks)

7am-2pm

Austin Town Hall City Market

5610 W. Lake St.

June 8- October 26 (21 weeks)

1-6pm

SATURDAYS

Division Street City Market

100 W. Division St.

May 6-October 28 (26 weeks)

7am-12pm

Mercado de Colores

4345 W. 26th St

June 3- October 7 (19 weeks)

11am - 3pm

West Humboldt Park City Market

3601 W. Chicago Ave.

June 3-October 7 (19 weeks)

10am-2pm

SUNDAYS

BronzevilleCity Market

4700 S. King Dr.

July9-October 15 (15 weeks)

10am-2pm

Maxwell Street Market

800 S. Desplaines St

May 28 - October 29 (23 weeks)

9am - 3pm