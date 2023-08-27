Logan Square Farmers Market goes on after organizers, city officials reach street closures agreement

Logan Square Farmers Market hours are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market is back on after organizers reached a street closures agreement with the city.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The roads reopened in Logan Square at about 4 p.m. Sunday.

That's something drivers will have to get used to now, every Sunday through the end of October.

Logan Square Farmers Market organizers officially came to an agreement with the city to accommodate for the large crowds.

It's a weekly favorite among residents in Logan Square.

"We love this. It's so nice to pick up your produce, locally," said Jane, who attended the market Sunday.

For vendors like Golden Rise Bakery, a family-owned business that has been coming to the Logan Square Farmers Market for 16 years now, it was worrisome when the market was initially canceled for this week.

"It was pretty rough to hear that we wouldn't be doing it, because this is a lot of my income. This is her whole livelihood. So, it was very scary to think about it not happening. But, we're very happy that it's back on," said Maya Ybarra with Golden Rise Bakery.

Organizers said the market is just getting too big. It has been growing in size and popularity, and the city needed to close streets to make it safer.

"We are just getting way too busy," said Logan Square Chamber of Commerce Executive Producer Nilda Esparza. "Volunteers are coming back, but it's just not enough. The cars were just moving way too fast. There's a big cloud of confusion at the entry, figuring out, can we drive through there? Can we not? And so we just wanted to nip it."

After discussions late last week, city leaders finally came to an agreement to close Logan Boulevard between Milwaukee and Sacramento on Sundays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. to make Sunday's event possible.

"The mayor, alderman, we all came together. There were some tough disagreements, but we had to keep pushing," Esparza said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson took the time to visit with the more than 80 vendors at the farmers market.

"We have small businesses, entrepreneurs that are providing a service to the people of Chicago," Johnson said. "One of the ways we are going to build a better, stronger, safer Chicago is by coming together. This is a clear display of who we are as a city. Is that what you did with organizers, and shutting the streets down? Well, we work with everyone."

Regular attendees said it made a huge difference.

"How nice it was to be able to not squeeze through and walk by everyone. It feels a lot more open, it feels safer," Jane said.

There are nine more farmers market Sundays in the season.

So, expect this two-block stretch of Logan Boulevard to be closed on Sundays. It officially ends on Oct. 29.