CMAS 2019 red carpet fashion: What the stars wore on country music's biggest night
Country music's biggest night is here! Check out the photo gallery above to see what your favorite stars are wearing to the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville.
Viewers can stream "On The Red Carpet at the CMA Awards" beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT at OnTheRedCarpet.com, and live coverage airs on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT | 6:30 p.m. CT.
The 2019 CMA Awards will air Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Maren Morris will kick off the CMA Awards with her supergroup The Highwomen, which includes Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby. They will perform with several top female performers in the genre's history - including Parton, Tanya Tucker, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood - showing that even though female acts are rare on the country charts and country radio, they are still around and putting out epic music.
"I feel like this is a great blessing that we were given and we're going to have the time of our lives," Morris said. "Opening the show and it being all about honoring women in country music the entire night is just perfect. It's very on brand."
Morris isn't the only women who could make history at the CMAs: Underwood, who is hosting the show with Parton and McEntire, could be the first female to win entertainer of the year since 2011, when Taylor Swift took home the honor. Underwood is the sole women competing for the top prize along with Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church and last year's winner, Keith Urban. No women were nominated in the top category in 2018 and 2017.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
