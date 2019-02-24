RED CARPET FASHION

PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 carpet fashion; stars arrive at 91st Academy Awards

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Yalitza Aparicio attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)</span></div>
The countdown is over! Stars are arriving at the 2019 Oscars.

See highlights in the gallery above, and be sure to check back as celebs continue to flood the red carpet.
SEE FULL LIST: Oscar nominations 2019: See full list

RELATED: How to watch the Oscars: Everything to know about the 2019 Academy Awards

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

