Addison woman ID'd after fatal car crash near O'Hare Airport; 3 others injured, authorities say

An Addison woman has been identified after she died in a car crash early Sunday near O'Hare.

An Addison woman has been identified after she died in a car crash early Sunday near O'Hare.

An Addison woman has been identified after she died in a car crash early Sunday near O'Hare.

An Addison woman has been identified after she died in a car crash early Sunday near O'Hare.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suburban woman has been identified after she died in a car crash early Sunday near O'Hare.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as 26-year-old Jaylene Escamilla of Addison, Illinois.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 12100 block of West Irving Park Road on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

The vehicle, which had four people inside, crashed into into a median guard rail and flipped several times. Escamilla was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced.

Two other people who were in the car, a 50-year-old woman and 30-year-old man, were treated by paramedics at the scene of the crash, police said. A fourth person, a 45-year-old man, was seriously injured and taken to a hospital.

No further information about the cause of the crash was immediately available.

Charges are pending, police said.