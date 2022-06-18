2 dead in single-car crash on Eisenhower Expressway, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were killed in what appears to be a single-car crash on the Eisenhower Expressway early Saturday morning, according to Illinois State Police.The accident happened around 3:22 a.m. westbound on I-290 near Central Ave on the West Side, police said.The vehicle struck a support beam holding up an overhead road signs and split in half.All westbound lanes are shut down as the state police traffic reconstruction team investigates.