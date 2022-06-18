fatal crash

2 dead in single-car crash on Eisenhower Expressway, Illinois State Police say

All westbound lanes shut down
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were killed in what appears to be a single-car crash on the Eisenhower Expressway early Saturday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

The accident happened around 3:22 a.m. westbound on I-290 near Central Ave on the West Side, police said.

The vehicle struck a support beam holding up an overhead road signs and split in half.

All westbound lanes are shut down as the state police traffic reconstruction team investigates.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
