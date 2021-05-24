water rescue

Father dies, teenage son rescued after car goes over Torrence Avenue Bridge into Calumet River

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Father dies, son rescued after after car goes over bridge into Calumet River

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A father died and his 16-year-old son was injured after their car drove off a bridge into the Calumet River in South Deering Sunday night, Chicago police said.

Witnesses told officers that at about 6:49 p.m. a man drove his white sedan through a retention net near 124th Street and South Torrence Avenue and plunged into the Calumet River as the bridge was going up.

A 16-year-old boy was rescued by a passing boat, and police took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

The driver, a 38-year-old man, was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified him.

Area Two detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth deeringtraffic fatalitiescar accidentwater rescue
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER RESCUE
Man, teen rescued after car goes over bridge, into Calumet River
Water rescue drills resume as summer returns
Students rescued when homemade boat drifts out to sea
Father of missing boater continues search along Lake Michigan week after boat accident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
And the new 'American Idol' is....
48 shot, 11 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
United Center vaccination site slows down as restrictions loosen
Watermelon shipment at border hid $2.5M in meth, CBP says
Park Forest shooting leaves 4 injured after fight at private celebration: police
Protect yourself from skimming scams while shopping online
ABC7 presents 'Our Chicago: Asian Voices'
Show More
Chicago Weather: Cloud, mild Monday
Boy finds $5K while cleaning out family's SUV
Chicago-area Jews hold rally to speak out against antisemitism
Woman killed in NJ mass shooting ID'd; gunman still at large
Grace Kinstler's hometown holds watch party for 'American Idol' finale
More TOP STORIES News