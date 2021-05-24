Father dies, teenage son rescued after car goes over Torrence Avenue Bridge into Calumet River

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A father died and his 16-year-old son was injured after their car drove off a bridge into the Calumet River in South Deering Sunday night, Chicago police said.Witnesses told officers that at about 6:49 p.m. a man drove his white sedan through a retention net near 124th Street and South Torrence Avenue and plunged into the Calumet River as the bridge was going up.A 16-year-old boy was rescued by a passing boat, and police took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.The driver, a 38-year-old man, was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified him.Area Two detectives are investigating.